Elon Musk fired 90 per cent Twitter India employees, now says app is too slow in India

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter, he, along with the leftover employees, has been working day in and out to offer the best experience ever possible. Musk believes that the Twitter app is very slow in many countries, including India and Indonesia. The Twitter boss wants to fix the issue soon.

Earlier this week, Musk apologized to users for Twitter app being "slow" in some regions when compared to others. "I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!" he said in one of the latest tweets.

Musk said that he and his team are working to speed up the platform, but some Twitter employees voiced that Musk's assessment is inaccurate. It seems the billionaire is in no mood to take criticism or suggestions and fired engineers who went against Musk on Twitter. Musk also fired some employees who spoke against him in internal slack groups.

Now, as per Musk, the Twitter app isn't performing the way it should in some regions, including India. He said, "Twitter refreshes in about 2 seconds in the US, compared to India where it could take about 10 to 20 seconds." Musk also said that there are parts of the world where it takes 30 seconds for Twitter to refresh. The billionaire believes the issue of the slowdown could be due to "bad batching/verbose comms".

"Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a "claim". 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn't work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app," Musk tweeted.

Responding to Meta CTO Mike Schroepfer who questioned Musk's "1200 RPCs" claim Musk said, "there are ~1200 "microservices" server side, of which ~40 are critical to Twitter working at all, according to server control team." In another tweet, Musk noted, "trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serializsd trips & simplifying app are all needed to improve speed of use."

Musk is planning big updates for Twitter and has asked employees to return to office and work 40 hours a week. Just like he did at Tesla, Musk has ended work from home policy at Twitter, unless it is an exception.