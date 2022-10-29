Elon Musk fired Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde but they are set to get $100 million after leaving Twitter

Elon Musk fired Parag Agrawal, Vijay Gadde but they are set to get $100 million after leaving Twitter



Not all is lost for Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who was fired from the company barely a year after he took over. Twitter's new chief Elon Musk, who was overly critical of Twitter's management, fired Agrawal, Twitter's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and CFO Nel Segal as soon as he took over. Sources familiar with the matter said that Agrawal and Segal were present at the Twitter headquarters when the deal closed. As per reports, Agrawal, Segal and Gadde are set to receive $100 million as severance pay.

As per Bloomberg News, Agrawal, whose decade-long association with the company ended, is eligible to receive roughly $50 million. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy and trust, are likely to get about $37 million and $17 million each, respectively. Twitter is also bound to cover their health insurance premiums for a year, amounting to about $31,000 each.

Research film Equilar director of research Courtney Yu said the fired Twitter executives "should be getting these payments unless Elon Musk had cause for termination, with cause in these cases usually being that they broke the law or violated company policy."

It was certain that Musk would part ways with Agarwal as soon as he takes over because of a rift between the two. Musk had openly shamed Vijaya Gadde, the company's legal head responsible for ousting former US President Donald Trump from the platform. Musk believed that the current Twitter management stifled free speech. And therefore he wants to make the platform "free" but not looking to earn more money through it. After taking over, Musk tweeted saying, "the bird is freed".

Musk and Agrawal's rift was not hidden from the world after a couple of their private chats were leaked online. The Tesla CEO called joining the Twitter board, a waste of his time. In some of his texts, he was even found discussing with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, how he cannot work with Agrawal. It was believed that Dorsey tried to bring Musk and Agrawal together but his plans failed miserably.

He said: "You and I are in complete agreement... Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does." To this Dorsey replied, "At least it became clear that you can't work together."