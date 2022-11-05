Elon Musk fires 50 per cent Twitter employees, chaos and confusion inside company: Full story in 10 points

Twitter is being fully revamped nearly a week after Elon Musk's formal takeover. Over the week, the company announced plans to introduce a new moderation policy and updated Blue subscription. Now, its new owner, Elon Musk, is taking strict measures to limit the company's spending by laying off thousands of employees. As per a report, roughly 50 per cent of the 7500 Twitter workforce has been fired. Firings appear to be happening globally, and some members of the India office have lost their jobs. Moreover, top executives, including Parag Agrawal (CEO), Ned Segal (CFO), and Vijaya Gadde (legal chief), were also sacked on day 1 of the Twitter takeover by Musk.

Amid the mass layoffs, several Twitter employees took to the social media platform to announce their departure. One Twitter employee (Simon Balmain) of Twitter UK wrote, "Looks like I'm unemployed y'all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack... So sad it had to end this way". Others updated their bio from current to former employees at the company. In case you're wondering what's happening to Twitter employees, we are breaking it down for you.

Here are five things that you need to know about mass Twitter layoffs

Layoffs at Twitter began on day 1 of the takeover. Top executives, including Parag Agrawal, were fired. Following that, the company also sacked CMO Leslie Berland, Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette, and Jean-Philippe Maheu, who was vice president of global client solutions over the week.

Exactly a week after Musk became the new chief, several Twitter employees received an email with the subject, 'Your Role at Twitter' on Friday morning. The email, as assessed by The Verge, reads "If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email. If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with the next steps via your personal email". The email also asked the employees to return home if they were on the way to the office.

India Today Tech also learned about the firings at the Twitter India office. Employees said that entire teams in verticals like marketing, partner relations, sales, content curation, and editorial were sacked. The list includes Pallavi Walia, who was heading Twitter India's communications team. She tweeted, "#AlwaysATweepNeverATwit that's it that's the tweet". It was a sarcastic remark about Musk, who changed his bio to 'chief twit' last week.

Another viral tweet from Twitter belongs to an employee named Yash Agarwal. In a tweet, he said, "Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter".

Elon Musk has also confirmed in a tweet that many employees were laid off. In a tweet, he said, "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

A Reuters report says that Twitter confirmed 50 per cent of staff has been laid off. It adds 15 per cent of Twitter's employees on the trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content, were laid off.

Meanwhile, a tweet by safety and integrity head Yoel Roth moved to reassure users and advertisers following the company's takeover by billionaire Elon Musk. Many advertisers are severing ties with the firm. Musk also tweeted about it and said, "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."

Apart from restructuring teams and layoffs, Musk is reportedly cutting the cost of Twitter infrastructure. Reuters reports that the company is losing about $3 million a day, and Musk has ordered the team to find ways to mitigate the cost by shutting down servers and cloud services. Twitter has also shut down its offices amid mass layoffs.

Amid layoffs, Musk is trying to diversify Twitter's revenue sources. He planning to make verification and DM a paid feature. The company has confirmed increasing the Blue subscription to $8 from $4.

Meanwhile, Musk's Twitter has been sued by former employees who claim they were not given enough notice under US federal law that they had lost their jobs.

