Elon Musk fires another top Twitter executive

So far, the new Twitter boss Elon Musk has fired many top executives alongside thousands of other employees globally, including India. From former CEO Parag Agrawal to former legal head Vijaya Gadde, many senior executives have been asked to leave the firm without any prior notice. The billionaire now says that he has fired Twitter deputy general counsel James Baker.

Musk, in one of his recent tweets, said that Baker has been removed from his position over concerns related to information suppression under the previous management. The Twitter thread, posted by journalist Matt Taibbi on the Twitter Files controversy, showed that deputy general counsel Baker played a key role in suppressing information linked to Hunter Biden's laptop incident. Baker is said to have played a major role in the discussion about whether the laptop story fell under Twitter's "hacked materials" policy or not.

"In light of concerns about (James) Baker's possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today," Musk noted in his tweet announcing firing Baker.

The last few months have seen multiple layoffs at Twitter, starting with the former CEO. Parag Agrawal was among the first ones to be removed after Musk took over the company as the new boss. A couple of more senior executives, including Vijaya Gadde and Ned Segal, were asked to leave the firm as soon as the billionaire took over as the new Twitter boss.

Following the exit of some key executives, Musk fired 50 per cent of the workforce across the globe. Reports suggest that in India, Twitter fired nearly 90 per cent of the staff and the remaining are just around 20-24 employees that work out of Twitter's India offices. After announcing the mass layoffs, many engineers decided to leave the firm voluntarily since they didn't want to be a part of Musk's "hardcore" work culture. The mass resignation happened after Musk sent an "ultimatum" email to employees asking them to sign the email if they are ready to be a part of a hardcore work environment. While many signed the mail fearing losing their job, many (especially engineers) decided to quit with severance pay.

Layoffs at Twitter were followed by Meta and Amazon layoffs and thousands of employees lost jobs overnight. Amid the layoffs in the tech industry, H1B visa holders in the USA are facing a tough time. Many Indians holding H1B visas are looking for a job immediately since they have limited time, and failing to get a job will push them out of the United States.