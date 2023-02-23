Elon Musk fires more people from Twitter after promises of no more layoffs, details here

Elon Musk introduced some extreme changes upon joining Twitter including firing the previous CEO, Parag Agrawal, along with other top executives. Under Musk's reign, majority of Twitter staff has either resigned, or has been laid off. The new Twitter owner had promised after November 2022 that there will be no layoffs in the company going forward. However, since then, two more rounds of layoffs have been announced.

And lately, Musk announced yet another round of layoffs in the company that majorly impacted people from sales and engineering departments reportedly.

Musk fires Twitter employees

As per a report in The Verge, employees across sales and engineering departments were laid off by the company last week. One of the laid-off employees was reporting directly to Musk and was managing the engineering for Twitter's ads business. This was the third round of layoffs since Musk's promise of no more firings at the company.

The report also adds that Musk had asked employees to improve the way Twitter ads work and had given them one week's deadline to do so. However, the reason behind the layoffs remain unclear.

Marcin Kadluczka, who worked as ads monetisation manager at Musk's 'Twitter 2.0', took to Twitter and wrote that he believes Twitter can improve ads in 2 or 3 months, but not necessarily in a week.

"Thank you tweeps. End of 7 years at Twitter! @elonmusk for learnings and energy in last 3 months to improve Twitter and Ads! I believe Twitter can really improve ads in 2-3 months (no necessarily in a week though). Wish I could be actually fired not just deactivated," he wrote.

Marcin also shared an update on LinkedIn recently and wrote that the engineers working in the ads and entire monetization infra org are 'great experts at handling the situation with great stamina, passion, experience and deep knowledge of the entire systems'.

Elon Musk's apology

A couple of days back, Elon Musk had apologised to people on Twitter for the platform's 'irrelevant and annoying ads'. The billionaire further added that the company is taking the necessary steps and will be tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets, similar to how Google search works.

He had written, "Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We're taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically."