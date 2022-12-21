Elon Musk has a job opening in Twitter but apply only if you are foolish enough

Twitter's new chief, Elon Musk, has a new opening at Twitter, but he doesn't want very bright people for the role. Musk conducted a poll on Twitter wanting to know if he should step down as the Twitter CEO. As expected, the polls suggested that he should resign. But Musk, being Musk, refused to accept his defeat and blamed the bots in Twitter for getting low votes. In a separate tweet, Musk also said that he will step down as the Twitter CEO only if he finds someone foolish enough to take up the role.

So the opening that Musk has is that of the Twitter CEO. Musk is currently the interim CEO of the company but plans to leave as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to fill his space. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,"he said. Musk had previously said that he does not want to be a CEO of any of his companies. He is reportedly looking for a new CEO for Tesla as well.

The results of a poll conducted by Musk astonished him. Musk thought his tall claims about making Twitter a free speech platform will fetch him votes, but most Twitter users wanted him gone. As per the poll, more than 57.5 per cent of Twitter users voted for Musk's step down, while 42.5 per cent still want him to lead the company. Soon after the results were out, Musk said that he would conduct the polls again, but this time, he will only allow the Twitter Blue subscribers to vote.

Since Musk did not abide by the poll results, a user who goes by the name KimDotcom suggested that it was "unwise" to run a poll like this.Another user suggested that Blue subscribers should be allowed to vote. "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls",he said to which Musk said, "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

For the unversed, before Musk took over as the new Twitter CEO, Indian-origin Parag Agrawal was the CEO of the company. However, Agarwal was destined to leave Twitter after Musk's acquisition. Agarwal was among the first people Musk fired as soon as he took over the company.



