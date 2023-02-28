Elon Musk has almost finalised the new Twitter CEO, and he is an insider

Elon Musk fired Parag Agrawal as soon as he acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year and became the new CEO. But, Musk plans to step down from the CEO's position by the end of this year, he confirmed during a recent interview. Now the question is – if Musk steps down from the Twitter CEO position, who will be the head of Twitter next? Looks like the richest man in the world has a replacement in mind already and he is an insider.

According to reports, Musk may announce Steve Davis, who is the CEO of The Boring Company, as the next Twitter CEO very soon. For the unaware, Davis has long been an associate of Musk and knows how the billionaire works. In one of his tweets, Musk also said that he would appoint a new Twitter CEO but continue to have the power in his hands. It is highly likely that Musk will bring someone he knows and has worked with closely, as the new Twitter CEO.

Going by a recent report from Platformer, Davis worked for Twitter as a part of Musk's transition team last year. The billionaire reportedly tasked Davis to cut USD 500 million in costs but he ended up cutting around USD 1 billion. "His success in bringing costs down by any means necessary has led to growing speculation internally that Musk will choose him to be Twitter's next CEO," the report stated.

Davis has been a part of Musk's core Twitter team since his takeover and was also responsible for the recent changes as well as layoffs. The company recently fired 200 employees, which is about 10 per cent of the workforce, and it is said that Davis has a key role to play in it. While Musk hasn't revealed many details about the latest layoffs, reports suggest that product managers, engineers, and people in data science have been impacted the most. In fact, Musk also fired Esther Crawford, who was heading projects such as Blue verification subscription and the upcoming payments platform. Additionally, Chris Reidy, who was the acting Twitter head of sales, was also asked to leave during the latest round of layoffs.

Musk fired over 50 per cent of the workforce as soon as he acquired Twitter last year. Following the harsh layoffs came many more rounds of job cuts and later Musk promised not to cut any more jobs at the firm. Looks like the current Twitter CEO isn't living up to his words and firing employees at regular intervals. In India too, Musk has laid off hundreds of employees in the last few months. In fact, some reports suggest that Musk has shut down two out of three offices in India to cut costs.

Now, we will have to wait to see who officially becomes the next Twitter CEO.