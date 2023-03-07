Elon Musk has at least 2 bodyguards accompany him all the time at Twitter HQ, even is restroom

Elon Musk is one of the most powerful individuals. And to safeguard his life the business magnate does get 24/7 security which include bodyguards, private security guards, and armed escorts. His bodyguard literally escorts him everywhere he goes. And by that everywhere we mean the restroom too.

According to an engineer who is working with Twitter, Elon Musk is always surrounded by his bodyguards even while working in the Twitter office. His security is said to be so tight that at least two bodyguards even follow him to the restroom of the office. "Wherever he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie-[style] bodyguards," the engineer reveals to BBC. "Even when [he goes] to the restroom."

The engineer even describes Elon Musk's bodyguards and says that they are bulky, tall, just like how Hollywood movies portray bodyguards. However, he further says that seeing Musk surrounded by bodyguards even inside Twitter's HQ in San Francisco feels like the Twitter head has trust issues with the company's employees and doesn't want to risk his life even while going around the building.

While it is not new to see big personalities have tight security and we see bodyguards following them everywhere they go, for Musk, the security has been a little tight, especially after the stalking incident which he reported, last year.

In December, Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that one night while he was going in with his two-year-old son X, he was followed by a "crazy stalker". The stalker even blocked their car from moving and climbed the bonnet. Musk even posted a video saying "Anyone recognize this person or car?".

The incident made Musk furious and concerned for the security of him and his family and may be this also adds up to the reason behind his bodyguards trailing him inside the office.

Of course, seeing all ongoing back to back layoffs, with the bodyguards around, Musk will not at least feel lonely as more than half of his employees have left after being fired. The employee who gave the interview to BBC revealed that the Twitter HQ is currently in a state of chaos and many of the employees who were in charge of creating and maintaining its security features that curbed 60% of Twitter's trolling, have been fired. "When you look at it from the outside the facade looks fine, but I can see that nothing is working. All the plumbing is broken, all the faucets, everything," the employee said.

Since the micro-blogging site is currently short on workforce, the pressure on the employees is getting higher day by day. Reports suggest that even employees on other teams are forced to pile on additional tasks that aren't under their remit.