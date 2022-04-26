Elon Musk has bought Twitter, chances are Donald Trump will be back on it soon

Elon Musk is buying Twitter in a $44 billion deal. Once the deal is complete, Twitter will again be a private company, wholly owned by Musk. And with Musk insisting on making the site a haven for absolute free speech, chances are that former US President Donald Trump will be back on it soon. This despite the reports that claim Trump has no intention of returning to Twitter.

Less than an hour after Twitter announced the deal with Musk, Trump told Fox News that this would change nothing. "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," said Trump. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

But that seems more like Trump demurring. There is a buzz that Twitter under Musk will be kinder to Trump than it was under Dorsey and Parag Agarwal. The reason is that Musk seems to be taking a line that all free speech is free speech irrespective of what is said. In fact, in the announcement made by Twitter on the deal on Monday night itself contains clues that Musk will be more tolerant of all that Twitter users say in their tweets.

In the press note by Twitter, there was a statement from Musk. He said, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

In the name of free speech, chances are that as soon as the deal is complete and Musk owns Twitter, he is likely to lift the ban on Donald Trump. The former US President was banned by Twitter to stop him from tweeting in the wake of his loss in the US polls in 2020.

Although Musk hasn't commented on the Trump vs Twitter issue, recently when he spoke at a TED event he said that he wasn't in favour of lifetime bans. That statement can be interpreted as a sign that Musk is likely to lift the ban that Twitter imposed on Trump.

Although, is not clear if Musk supports Trump's politics or not, chances are that he also doesn't mind Trump as much as some other Silicon Valley executives do. Musk and Trump apparently share similar scepticism about covid vaccines and mask mandates. And as the statement that Trump gave to Fox News — Musk is a good man — shows, Trump too likes Musk.

More importantly, if Twitter lifts the ban on him, Trump is likely to use the website again to good effect to rally his fans and followers, just like he did in the run up of the US presidential election in 2016 and when he was in the Oval Office. To amplify views and voices, Twitter is too good a tool to pass on. It's just a matter of when Twitter formally lifts the ban.