Elon Musk has GodMode on Twitter and can tweet from any account, says whistleblower

Twitter has come under scrutiny yet again after a whistleblower highlighted the security issues that still persist on the website. According to The Washington Post, the complainant, who has spoken to both Congress and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), claims that any Twitter engineer still has access to an internal program called "GodMode" which allows them to tweet from any account. The program has since been renamed to "privileged mode", but the complaint alleges that it remains on the laptops of any engineer who wants it and can be accessed by making a simple code change. This code change involves switching "FALSE" to "TRUE".

The whistleblowers' complaint further states that the program, even though it has been renamed, still requires only a production computer and a simple code change to access. Screenshots of the code, included in an October complaint filed with the FTC, show a warning to anyone attempting to use it: "THINK BEFORE YOU DO THIS."



This is not the first time Twitter's security has been called into question. In 2020, teenage crypto scammers hacked the company's internal systems, sending fake tweets from the accounts of President Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and other high-profile figures. At the time, Twitter's executives stated that they had fixed the issue and launched a "comprehensive information security program that is reasonably designed to protect the security, privacy, confidentiality, and integrity of nonpublic consumer information."

However, with this new complaint, it seems that there may still be security issues at the company. The FTC is yet to comment on the complaint, and it is unclear what action, if any, will be taken. But it's worth noting that this kind of security vulnerability can lead to a huge trust issue among users and can be used to manipulate public opinion by spreading false information.

In light of this new information, Twitter may want to consider conducting a thorough review of its internal systems and processes to ensure that they are secure and that consumer information is protected. Social media companies have a responsibility to protect the information of their users, and it is crucial that they take any complaints about security issues seriously.

