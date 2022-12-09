Elon Musk has Twitter make employee ID for his 2-yr-old son, his cousins join Twitter officially

Elon Musk's two-year-old son now has a Twitter badge of his own. Musk's son recently paid a visit to his newly-acquired company's office. He shared a picture of his son's access badge on Twitter. In a separate picture, Musk's son can also be seen posing outside the San Francisco office of Twitter. Looks like Musk wants to be surrounded by his family on Twitter, as a couple of days ago, the reports of Musk hiring his cousins, James and Andrew Musk, for full-time roles in the company.

Musk on Thursday shared his son X Æ A-Xii picture on Twitter outside the company's headquarters. Interestingly, the two-year-old kid also has an access badge, which is designed for employees only. While Musk's followers may have mixed opinions about him, the netizens showered a lot of love on his picture. Musk's mother, Maye Musk, too could not stop gushing over her grandchild's picture on Twitter. She re-shared the picture with a "Too adorable" comment. Some of Musk's followers were quick to ask the burning question whether the junior Musk would become the next heir of the company.

Musk's son is seen at the Twitter office quite frequently. Back in October, when the Twitter acquisition was underway, he was seen running around Musk's "war room". That is possibly why the kid's access badge looks worn out, as some Twitter users pointed out.

Musk's cousins to play key roles in Twitter

Musk infamously chucked out almost half of Twitter's workforce as soon as he took over. Although he was heavily criticized, he said in his defense that he had no other option but to fire people to deal with revenue loss. Now, while he parted ways with more than 4000 employees only a while ago, he has gone back to hiring people. The newest people to join his team are his cousins– James and Andrew Musk. As per reports, Andrew has joined the engineering team at the company, while James is a "fixer type" in the company. Both of them have assumed full-time roles at the company.

Not only people from his family, he has also brought some of Tesla and The Boring Company's employees to Twitter.

Musk is also speculated to get his brother on-board. Before he acquired Twitter, a leaked chat revealed that Musk had discussed possibilities about a new social media company that is based on a blockchain and includes payment

"I have an idea for a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short text messages/links like Twitter," Musk texted Kimbal Musk on April 9. "You have to pay a tiny amount to register your message on the chain, which will cut out the vast majority of spam and bots. There is no throat to choke, so free speech is guaranteed."

From what it seems like, Musk is turning Twitter into the kind of company he discussed with his brother. He has plans to bring crypto and blockchain to Twitter. He is already launching paid services.

