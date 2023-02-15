Elon Musk introduces new Twitter CEO, says he is much better than Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk has finally found a CEO for Twitter. Interestingly, Twitter's new CEO is not a human but a dog. He is Musk's pet dog, Floki, a Shiba Inu. The new Twitter head feels his dog Floki makes a better CEO than the "other guy" Parag Agrawal. Notably, Musk fired Agarwal as soon as he took over the company in a $44 billion dollar deal. Along with Agrawal, Twitter's legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Nel Segal were also pink-slipped.

Musk shared the picture of his Shiba Inu dog, Floki sitting on the CEO's chair. In the picture, Floki is seen wearing Twitter branded black T-shirt with CEO written on it. He also has a couple of documents lying in front of him at the table with his paw prints. There is a small laptop with a Twitter logo kept in front of Floki, just in case he wants to shoot an urgent email. Sharting the picture, Musk wrote, "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing". In another tweet, he added that the new CEO of Twitter is much better than the "other" guy. He is referring to the former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.



