Elon Musk is almost certain to fire 1000s of Twitter employees, but timeline isn't certain

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, has denied a report claiming mass layoffs at the company before November 1. The report noted that Musk wanted to avoid paying the stock grants to fired employees, hence, the November 1 deadline was decided. Although he might be accurate about the statement, it seems mass layoffs at Twitter in the coming weeks are inevitable. As a result, thousands of workers at Twitter may lose jobs before the end of this year.

After acquiring the company, Musk wasted no time and fired top leaders, such as former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. The Tesla chief has also reportedly asked a team to revamp Twitter's verification process before November 7, or else they would be fired. Moreover, a separate report pointed out that Musk might fire 75 per cent of Twitter staff, bringing the headcount down from 7500 to 2000. He has also denied this rumour, though speculations about layoffs remain one-sided, since publications, like The New York Times, Washington Post, and The Verge, reported on the matter based on internal documents and direct information from Twitter employees.

Interestingly, Musk has slammed the team-structure within Twitter. For instance, he recently tweeted that "There seem to be 10 people [at Twitter] 'managing' for every one person coding". This was in response to a tweet, which reads, "what's the one thing that's most messed up at Twitter right now?".

Musk has reportedly told investors that he would increase Twitter's profits and userbase after the takeover. The most obvious measure seems to be restructuring Twitter's workforce, and Musk may plan to trim the staff to reduce operational costs. However, there is also a chance of no layoff (for now) since he would be liable to pay severance and other benefits, which would increase the burden on his current budget. The Tesla chief already has to pay millions of dollars to fired execs like Agrawal and Gadde as a part of their exit deal.