Elon Musk is father of twins that one of his executives had in 2021, says report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had twins in November 2021 with a top executive of his artificial intelligence company, Nueralink. As per reports, Musk and his employee Shivon Zilis welcomed two children last year, new court documents reveal. It was around the same time as Musk and his girlfriend Grimes, with whom he had two kids, headed for Splitsville.

Elon Musk is now father to ten known children, which includes six from his first wife, Justine Musk. Out of six, one of them passed away at 10 months due to an illness, then he had two children with Claire Boucher, professionally known as Grimes.

As per an Insider report, court documents revealed Musk and Zilis, the Nueralink executive, had filed a petition to change their twin babies' names to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name".

The babies were born in Texas and the petition to change their names was also filed in Texas. The report mentions that Zilis gave birth to the twins in November 2021, which was weeks before Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child through surrogacy.

Musk had previously expressed his desire to have more kids. He kicked up a storm on the internet when he said thet "If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words." When he was asked why he has so many kids, Musk had stated that he is setting an example, adding that he practices what he preaches.

Interestingly, around Father's Day, Musk's daughter, formerly named Alexander Xavier Musk, who identifies as a transgender, had filed a petition to change her name in accordance with her identity. In the petition, his daughter said that she "no longer lives with or wishes to be related to her biological father in any way, shape or form." Musk, however, on Father's day tweeted that he "loves all his kids". The petition shows Justine Wilson as her mother, who divorced Musk in 2008.

Although Musk claims that he loves all his kids, his inclination towards the Republican party is not hidden from the world. The Republican party supports a raft of legislation that would limit transgender rights in the United States. In fact, in 2020, Musk weighed in on the issue of transgender people choosing their preferred pronouns saying that he "absolutely supports trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare".

