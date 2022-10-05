Elon Musk is finally buying Twitter: 5 latest developments in Musk-Twitter deal

It all started in April when billionaire Elon Musk bought 100 per cent stake in Twitter for approx $44 billion, around $54.20 per share. Since then, a lot has happened with the Musk Twitter deal. In fact, Musk also tried to dismiss the deal, blaming Twitter for not sharing actual details of bots present on the platform. But after all the negotiations, Twitter has confirmed Musk's buyout offer. The microblogging site on Tuesday said that the deal will close at the original price.

In a latest update, Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with the Twitter buyout deal at the original agreed price. Twitter also confirmed the buyout offer and said that it intends to close the buyout deal at the agreed price of $54.20 per share.

Since a lot has happened between Musk and Twitter in the recent months, here are the 5 latest developments in the deal, in no particular order.

--On Tuesday, Musk proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $54.20 to buy Twitter after months of trying to get out of the deal. Soon after the announcement, Twitter's shares jumped 12.7 per cent at $47.93.

--Twitter also confirmed the buyout deal at the original price and said that Musk made the proposal in a letter to the company. The microblogging site reiterated its interest in closing the deal as early as possible.

--In one of the latest tweets, Musk said, "buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app." To recall, during the initial discussion around the buyout, Musk proposed to bring number of changes after officially buying Twitter. One of the first things should be to get rid of the spam bots on the platform, which Musk believes is the most annoying problem of Twitter.

--Musk proposed to buy Twitter back in April. It began after the billionaire bought 100 per cent stake in Twitter for approx $44 billion, around $54.20 per share. And all of it in cash. It all started when Musk pitched the idea of launching a social media app because Twitter, he believed, doesn't adhere to the basic principle of free speech.

--Months later, Musk made several attempts to back out of the deal, blaming Twitter for not disclosing accurate details related to bots on the platform. While Twitter said that there are 5 per cent of bots present on the platform, Musk feels the number is much higher. Infact, Musk once said that almost 90 per cent in comments on his tweets are bots.

After monthslong negotiations and court hearings, Musk has finally agreed to buy Twitter. Now, this also means that there will be several changes coming to Twitter's way soon.