Elon Musk is having sleepless nights, working all day to run 5 companies he owns

Billionaire Elon Musk currently owns 5 companies and to run them all he is working all day long. In one of the recent tweets, Musk confessed he works all day. "I work all day, then go home & play work simulator," Musk wrote in one of his latest tweets.

In addition to Twitter, Musk currently owns 4 other companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company, and Neuralink. Regardless to say, the company that is getting Musk's most attention right now is Twitter, which is in loses right now. Time and again, Musk has said that he is working day in and out to make Twitter or what he called "Twitter 2.0" a profitable company.

Ever since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, the billionaire has made several changes at the firm. Starting with layoffs. Musk has fired way more than 50 per cent of the staff as a part of a cost-cutting effort. Recently, Musk revealed that Twitter now has somewhere around 2300 employees globally. Layoffs at Twitter not just impacted the United States but every part of the world, including India.

India Today Tech previously reported that in India around 170 Twitter employees are out and the remaining number should be around 80. Twitter, just like most other tech companies, fired employees without any prior notice. In fact, compared to the way other tech companies conducted layoffs, Twitter layoffs were messy and grabbed way more attention than any other. Most of the impacted employees were abruptly logged out of their system and internal chat groups. Impacted employees also lost their ID access to enter the Twitter office. After the mass layoffs, many Twitter employees left the company voluntarily by declining the offer to be a part of Musk's "hardcore" work culture.

Since the acquisition, Musk has been working 24*7 to rebuild Twitter with the existing employees. The billionaire is working closely with the remaining employees and also making them work day in and out. Especially software engineers and also the ones who know coding. In fact, recently some leaked photos going viral on social media showed that Musk has setup bedrooms inside the Twitter office for employees to spend more time at work. The rooms had bed, sofa, purfier and all the necessary stuff.

Musk is currently taking initiatives to cut costs as much as possible. For that, Musk is selling office furniture, kitchen appliances and a lot more. He also fired janitors working at Twitter US office, and now employees are forced to bring their own tissue paper because washrooms are all left dirty.