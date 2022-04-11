Elon Musk is no longer a part of Twitter board, says CEO Parag Agrawal

Last week, Twitter's CEO announced that billionaire Elon Musk would be a part of Twitter's board. Just a week since then, Parag Agrawal now says Musk will not be a part of Twitter's board but will play a key role in building the company. "Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input," Agrawal noted in his latest tweet.

"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input," Agrawal said. Musk was appointed to the board last week.

Musk is currently the biggest shareholder in the company. Last week, Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter.