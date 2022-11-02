Elon Musk is no longer Chief Twit, now he is answering Twitter Complaint Hotline

Not satisfied with Twitter and want to register a complaint related to your Twitter experience? Well, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is all ears for you. Musk recently sealed the deal to buy Twitter with $44 billion and is now on a mission to change the social media site. So much so that he is now calling himself Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.

And that is a change from last week. Or rather from a day before. After buying Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk had quickly changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit."

Now, Musk is no longer the Chief Twit -- he is Twitter CEO by the way, according to documents Twitter filed in the SEC a few days ago. Instead, he has become "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator". Apart from changing bio he has also changed his profile photo to a picture of him as a kid holding a telephone.

Like many of his jokes, though one can never be sure of when Musk is joking and when he is not, the new Twitter bio is also his light-hearted take on the whole situation. Since Musk has acquired Twitter, people are tagging him and tweeting to him with all sorts of complaints. Some want to be unblocked, a few are asking for special privileges or new features, and many are offering unwanted suggestions.

So, the new Twitter bio of Musk is a sarcastic take on the whole situation. Well, probably it is because we can't say for sure. Musk, in his own words, "hates sarcasm so much you can't believe it." But then, if you think about it, this reply of his is something that only a sarcastic person would say.

After acquiring Twitter, Musk has moved fast. He has already fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He has also set up a kind of war room inside Twitter, staffed by his friends, confidants and Tesla engineers. In addition, Musk has announced that Twitter is revamping the verification for users and that the Blue Tick will soon require a monthly fee of $8. When people on Twitter rambled about his move to charge verified users, Musk tweeted, "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8."

