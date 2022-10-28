scorecardresearch
Elon Musk is now Twitter owner, and CEO Parag Agrawal is already out: Full story in 5 points

Twitter is yet to announce the formal accusation by Musk, and the exact financial details of the deal are yet to be disclosed.

Elon Musk is now Twitter's new owner. The Tesla chief first proposed to buy the social media company in March this year, but after some scuffles, the deal appears to be at the end of the road. Although Twitter is yet to announce the formal accusation by Musk, and the exact financial details of the deal are yet to be disclosed, several news agencies report that top Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, have been fired. Meanwhile, Musk has also indicated that he's the new owner of Twitter in a post on the platform. The first post includes a video of him entering Twitter HQ with a toilet sink, subsequently with the caption "let it sink in". The next post contains a letter to advertisers that lays out his vision for the company.

