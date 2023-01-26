Elon Musk is officially Mr Tweet on Twitter, know the story behind his new name

Twitter CEO Elon Musk who has a habit of changing is profile name on the social media platform has done it yet again. Musk, who was accidentally called Mr Tweet by a lawyer during an intense fight, has liked the name a little too much. The Twitter chief, whose name is synonymous with the micro-blogging platform has changed his name to Mr Tweet on Twitter. And it looks like, Musk is now stuck with his new name as he is unable to change it back.

As per a Business Insider report, the attorney who was representing a bunch of people accidentally called him Mr Tweet during a tense moment. The attorney justified the good-up as a Freudian slip but Musk called it an apt description. Considering Musk is now the owner of Twitter and he spends most of his time on the platform, there could not have been a better description of him other than Mr Tweet. Musk is now synonymous with Twitter, now whether it jeopardizes the social media platform or takes it to new heights, his name will remain etched to the company forever.

So what was the altercation all about? Some people who own shares of Tesla (a company owned by Elon Musk) are accusing him of breaking the law by tweeting something that affected the company's stock price. They say that in 2018, he tweeted that he might take the company private, and said he had already secured funding for it, at a certain stock price. They believe that this tweet made the stock price go up, and that this was illegal.

Musk was in a court case where he defended himself against the accusations that his tweet was illegal. He said that he sent the tweet because he wanted shareholders to know what he was planning for the company and what his intentions were. He also stated that he believed that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund would help him with his plan to take the company private. However, the plan to take the company private never happened, and during his testimony, Musk accused the fund of changing their mind and not following through with their support after the tweet was sent.

