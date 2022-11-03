Elon Musk is personally replying to people on Twitter and asking them for $8

Twitter is abuzz after its new owner Elon Musk announced that verified users would soon have to pay a fee to retain the prestigious blue tick next to the profile name. Initially, it was speculated that the fee, in the form of a Twitter Blue subscription, would cost $20 (roughly Rs 1,600), but Musk later clarified that it would cost $8 (Rs 600) in some markets. Although this price is significantly cheaper than $20, many users still seem to be unhappy about this decision. In that case, Musk is personally replying to users on the platform that they either pay the fee or go home.

For instance, Musk shared a meme that shows users are okay with paying $8 for a Starbucks coffee that gets over in 30 minutes but are unhappy about paying for Twitter Blue, which lets them retain the check mark next to the profile name. Musk even replied to US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she lashed out at Twitter's new owner and said that charging for "free speech" is ironic. Musk offered a dry reply and said, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8".

In another tweet, Musk clarified, in his own sarcastic way, that Twitter users can still use the platform for free. He added that benefits like the blue badge would be behind a paywall.

It is unclear when the new verification system will roll out, though a report pointed out that it could be ready by the end of this year. Since the verification will be bundled with the Twitter Blue subscription, Musk will price it as per market. In India, Twitter Blue remains unavailable.

Similarly, another report pointed out that users who are already verified will get up to 90 days to get the subscription or lose the badge. The process to verify users will likely remain more or less the same.