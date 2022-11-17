Elon Musk is temporary CEO at Twitter, says he wants someone else to run it

Elon Musk Twitter leadership is temporary, says doesn't want to run it for a longer period

Elon Musk has clarified in court that he doesn't want to be the CEO of Twitter and that he is not interested in running the platform for a longer time. In the midst of a trial in Delaware court, the new boss of Twitter has confirmed that he is leading the social media company for a short period of time and someone will be appointed as CEO.

Musk was summoned to court over the 2018 Tesla CEO pay package of $56 Billion that the company gave him. Shareholder Richard J. Tornetta sued him and Tesla for giving Musk an excessive amount of money in the name of CEO compensation. Musk claims that the company granted him this package for achieving the targets and the payment was approved by the board of directors. Following this, the shareholder said that the approval amounts to a breach of its fiduciary duty.

On the comments about "CEO compensation," Musk explained that his work is not just limited to what a CEO does and that he does a lot of things at his companies. He currently owns as many as six companies, including Tesla and Twitter.

"At SpaceX it's really that I'm responsible for the engineering of the rockets and Tesla for the technology in the car that makes it successful," Musk said. "So, CEO is often viewed as somewhat of a business-focused role but in reality, my role is much more that of an engineer developing technology and making sure that we develop breakthrough technologies and that we have a team of incredible engineers who can achieve those goals."

Musk has also clearly stated in the court that he "expects to reduce (his) time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time." Although, he said that this will take time. The billionaire asserted that he will continue to lead the social media company until it is in a strong place. He also revealed that several Tesla employees are helping him with evaluating Twitter's engineering teams, but people have been asked to do so on a "voluntary basis" and "after work hours."

Musk has already created a lot of chaos at Twitter by firing thousands of employees and constantly asking the remaining ones to make changes to Blue subscription, which has created a lot of confusion. After sacking the board of directors, and 50 percent of the company's workforce, Musk has stated it has so far wasted time in re-organizing Twitter. He has confirmed that restructuring will be completed by the end of this week.