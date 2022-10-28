Elon Musk likely to be new Twitter CEO, his possible first step will directly benefit Donald Trump 

Although formal announcement is still expected, we know that Elon Musk and Twitter have completed their $44 billion purchase deal. In other words, Twitter is now an Elon Musk company. According to reports, immediately after getting control Musk has swung into action. He has reportedly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal as well as policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Now, a fresh report suggests that Elon Musk himself is going to take the reins at Twitter and that he will be the new CEO.

A report by Bloomberg, citing sources, notes that at least in interim Musk wants to steer Twitter as its CEO. The same report also suggests that Musk is planning to reverse the life-time bans that Twitter had imposed on its most abusive and troublesome users. The reversal of bans is directly going to help former US president Donald Trump, who was earlier banned from Twitter.

The report notes that it is possible that after a while Musk may step aside and appoint some other CEO but in the beginning he will like to be in the hot seat.

As noted earlier, so far there is no official announcement on the current goings on between Twitter and Musk. Although, an hour ago Musk did tweet: "the bird is freed."

Musk, who earlier had backed out of buying Twitter, believes that by buying Twitter he is doing something monumental, something that would have profound effect on human society and civilisation. In a note posted on October 27, Musk said: "The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence... That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love."

The entire Musk vs Twitter saga has been fairly strange since the very beginning of this year, when Elon Musk decided to invest in the company. Given his sizeable investment, around 10 per cent stake, he was invited to the take a seat at Board of the company. Musk was initially interested in the proposal, but then he refused. Instead, he said, he would buy the company. He made a bid to purchase Twitter for around $44 billion, a deal that was accepted by Twitter after some deliberations. However, a few weeks into it and Musk accused Twitter of hiding their real numbers around active users, bots and spam. Citing that as a reason, he terminated the deal. Twitter, however, said that Musk needed to honour his deal. It went to the court. A few weeks ago, Musk told the court that he would honour the deal. The court then mandated that Musk must complete the purchase of the Twitter by October 28 or else the lawsuit would proceed.