Elon Musk loses the title of world’s richest person again, and it is not because of Twitter

Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person again. After taking over his number one spot on world's richest people list from French billionaire Bernard Arnault two days back, the Twitter owner and Tesla CEO has again lost his reign and came back to number two spot after losing nearly USD 2 billion in a day.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk reclaimed his title of being the world's richest person as Tesla stock prices surged and his personal net worth reached an estimated USD 187.1 billion. However, according to Fortune, the shares of Tesla fell by more than 5 per cent on Wednesday which made Musk lose nearly USD 1.91 billion of his net worth in a single day. Bloomberg''s Billionaires Index reveals that Elon Musk's total fortune as for March 3 is USD 176 billion.

With this fall of Musk, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, again came up at the top spot again and is currently ruling the wealth pyramid with a total net worth of USD 187 billion.

Notably, Musk ruled the top position for months in 2022 due to the high stakes of Tesla shares, which climbed nearly 100 per cent due to investor demand and sales. It was also speculated that Musk will become the world's first trillionaire, if his net worth crosses more than USD 300 billion. But the rule continued until December when the prices of Tesla fell by 65 per cent due to various factors.

Twitter head and Tesla CEO was dethroned by his long reign and has been taken over by Mr Arnault since then. While the difference between Musk and Arnault's wealth was significant, Musk was able to overcome him last week. But sadly, the rule lasted for just 2 days.

With that, Musk is also literally riding though a roller coaster after taking over Twitter from Parag Agarwal. The micro-blogging site is going through some major turns and changes and has even bid adieu to more than half of its global staff due to the back-to-back layoffs. Just after Twitter took over, CEO Elon Musk fired more than 50 per cent of its workforce. The job cuts continued and, according to a recent report by The New York Times, Musk again fired around 10 per cent of the company's workforce. This means that nearly 200 people lost their jobs as part of the latest layoffs at the company.

Meanwhile, as for the pyramid of world's richest people, Arnault and Musk are followed by Jezz Bezoz, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett in the top 5 richest people. Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani is currently listed at number 11 holding USD 79.9 billion of wealth.