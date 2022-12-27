Elon Musk makes visitors at Twitter HQ wait for hours, watches YouTube videos during meetings

Elon Musk and his ways of running companies are turning peculiar every passing day. Time and again, the billionaire has been questioned about the way he is running his recently acquired company Twitter. Musk, as per photos circulating on the internet, has turned office space into bedrooms, so that employees can work round the clock and make Twitter 2.0 profitable. A new report now suggests that Musk's behavior towards people who come to visit him at Twitter headquarters is as weird as it can get.

As per a report coming from the Washington Post and reported by the Business Insider, Musk often makes visitors at Twitter HQ wait for hours before they can meet him. It is said, even if the new Twitter boss is in office, Musk makes visitors coming to meet him wait for more than an hour to speak with him.

Now, what's even more peculiar is that Musk sometimes watches YouTube videos during the meetings. The report also suggests that visitors who come to meet Musk are made to wait in the 10th floor conference room at Twitter HQ and are often told not to speak before Musk does.

Musk and the way he runs Twitter

Musk's behavior and ways of running Twitter has been heavily criticized. From firing employees without any notice to pushing employees to work round the clock to build Twitter 2.0, the billionaire has behaved in a not-so-polished manner since he acquired Twitter in October for $44 billion.

As days pass, Musk is making Twitter a tough workplace for employees. The billionaire has randomly fired employees. In fact, there were times Musk fired some people for questioning his decision. There was one time when Musk fired a Twitter employee publically on the microblogging platform and the billionaire seemed to be proud of his decision. Some past reports also revealed that Musk fired employees chatting against him and his decisions on internal Slack groups.

Since the acquisition, Musk has removed many staff benefits, including free lunch to save costs. Not just that, the billionaire is also auctioning kitchen appliances, chairs and tables and many other stuff present at the Twitter HQ right now.

The new Twitter boss has also removed the remote work policy, which was introduced during the pandemic by then CEO Jack Dorsey. Musk, just as the rule followed at Tesla and SpaceX, has asked all employees to return to the office and those unwilling to do so can leave the firm.