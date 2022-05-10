Elon Musk may try to lower his $44 billion bid for Twitter buyout

Elon Musk's bid worth $44 billion to buy Twitter may dwindle to settle for a lower price, according to Hindenburg Research, a UK-based investment research firm that bets against the company's share prices and focuses on activist short-selling. The firm said it sees a "significant risk" that the buyout offer gets repriced and has cited several factors why that is likely.

Analysts at Hindenburg believe that Twitter's current position is weak. For instance, the company's shares have tanked significantly ever since Musk revealed he owns more than a 9 per cent stake in the company and its first-quarter results are weak. If Musk chooses to walk away from the deal, it will cause Twitter's shares to fall by 50 per cent on Nasdaq following the negative publicity that the company was rejected by the world's richest person.

"We believe if Elon Musk's bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter's equity would fall by 50% from current levels," Hindenburg Research said. "Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower."

The firm also cited the prospect that Musk will sell his 9 per cent share in the company if the deal does not come together, even though he may be bound to pay a breakup fee of $1 billion.

"We are supportive of Musk's efforts to take Twitter private and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price," said Hindenburg in a note published on Monday.

The Tesla boss initially offered to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share and take it public. That amounted to a total of $44 billion, marginally more than the company's actual worth. Musk's offer, however, was not enough to convince the Twitter board, which was sceptical about how the world's richest person would manage cash to fund the buyout. 10 days later, Musk came up with a plan, underscoring how he would fund the purchase and this time the board was convinced to nod to his buyout offer. But the current situation of Twitter puts it at a disadvantage.

According to the firm that said it is short on Twitter, Musk has "incredible leverage" to renegotiate the terms of the buyout deal and that is likely to involve the repricing of the company. A short position is when a company borrows shares in a company expecting the share prices will fall and then sells those shares. It then expects to buy them back at lower prices before returning them to the lender, generating profits during this process and keeping them.