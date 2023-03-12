Elon Musk mocks Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, calls him a copycat for planning to launch Twitter competitor

Looks like Elon Musk is not someone who looks forward to having some healthy competition. This was made evident when he stopped Twitter's free API access to developers and converted it into a paid service instead. After taking over Twitter, he had also reportedly suspended its Indian rival, Koo's account from the platform. Not only this, Mastodon was also suspended from the micro-blogging platform. And now, Musk is not happy after reports of Meta planning to launch a Twitter-rival surfaced.

Elon Musk mocks Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk responded to reports of Meta planning to launch Twitter's competitor, and called the company's Mark Zuckerberg a copycat. He wrote, "Copy (cat emoji)", in response to a tweet that talked about Meta's possible move.

Meta's plans to launch Twitter-rival

Coming to Meta's plans of launching Twitter's rival, the company is focusing on a new standalone app for sharing text-based content, as per a MoneyControl report. The report further said that the app will be based on ActivityPub, a decentralised social networking protocol used by other federated apps like Mastodon. The app has apparently been codenamed P92. Also, users will be able to log in to the app using their Instagram password and usernames as the app will be branded under Instagram.

A Meta spokesperson told MoneyControl, "We're exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests."

When an engineer's mistake 'broke' Twitter

A couple of days back, a Twitter engineer's mistake had led to the breakdown of the entire application for some time. Twitter was down for thousands of users on Monday, especially for those in the US. Netizens also reported seeing a cryptic message that read, "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information."

A report by Platformer had revealed the reason behind the outage, which was an engineer's mistake who was alone responsible for managing the app's API. On the day the app was down, the engineer made a 'bad configuration change' that led to the Twitter API being 'broken', a Twitter employee told the publication. Hence, users got the cryptic message on their feeds.

Last month, Twitter had announced that it will not be supporting free access to its API and the same will be available as a paid service instead. The tweet by the company's official developer account read, "Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead."