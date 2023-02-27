Elon Musk now fires 10 per cent Twitter workforce, nearly 200 employees lose their jobs

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, the company has witnessed several mass layoffs that greatly reduced its workforce. Before Musk's takeover, Twitter had around 7,500 employees. However, after the new owner assumed his role, the workforce was reduced to around 2,300 people. And now, in a fresh round of layoffs, Musk has fired around 10 per cent of his workforce, a New York Times report states. This means that nearly 200 people have lost their jobs as part of the latest layoffs at the company.

Elon Musk fires 200 Twitter employees

A report by The New York Times states that the fresh round of layoffs has impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers. The layoffs were announced over the weekend and the people impacted were working on keeping Twitter's various features online. The report further states that the monetization infrastructure team was reduced to fewer than eight people from 30, according to a source of the publication.

Last week, reports had surfaced that Musk had announced yet another round of layoffs in the company that majorly impacted people from sales and engineering departments.

Twitter's previous round of layoffs

As per a report in The Verge, employees across Twitter's sales and engineering departments were laid off a couple of days back. One of the laid-off employees was reporting directly to Musk and was managing the engineering for Twitter's ads business.

Marcin Kadluczka, who worked as ads monetisation manager at Musk's 'Twitter 2.0', took to Twitter and wrote that he believes Twitter can improve ads in 2 or 3 months, but not necessarily in a week.

"Thank you tweeps. End of 7 years at Twitter! @elonmusk for learnings and energy in last 3 months to improve Twitter and Ads! I believe Twitter can really improve ads in 2-3 months (no necessarily in a week though). Wish I could be actually fired not just deactivated," he wrote.

Marcin also shared an update on LinkedIn recently and wrote that the engineers working in the ads and entire monetization infra org are 'great experts at handling the situation with great stamina, passion, experience and deep knowledge of the entire systems'.

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Elon Musk introduced some extreme changes upon joining Twitter and one of the first things that he did after assuming his new role was to fire the company's then-CEO, Parag Agrawal, along with other top executives. Under Musk's reign, the majority of Twitter staff has either resigned, or has been laid off. The new Twitter owner had promised after November 2022 that there will be no layoffs in the company going forward. However, since then, several layoffs have been announced.