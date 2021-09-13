Elon Musk now has a Shiba Inu pet named Floki and of course Dogecoin price has gone up

Elon Musk is not letting go off the Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency started as a joke, was promoted by Musk earlier this year before things settled, probably for the good. Now, Musk is at it again. Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO might have not tweeted about Dogecoin in a while but, in June he had said that he will be getting a pet Shiba Inu soon, and later announced that it will be named 'Floki.'

Floki has arrived now. The Tesla chief has now shared an image of his new pet. Musk put out the tweet in the early hours of Friday and of course, Dogecoin prices have gone up since then. Not just Dogecoin, but related alt coins like Baby Doge also saw a spike following Musk's tweet.

Baby Doge saw a jump of 1.80 per cent after Musk's tweet, according to CoinMarketCap. The crypto coin was founded by the fans of Dogecoin who believe that this meme cryptocurrency has a bright future. According to the official website, Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is 'Hyper-deflationary with an integrated smart staking system built in so more baby doge are being added to your wallet. Simply Love, pet, and watch your baby doge grow.'

The biggest gainer from Musk's tweet, however, was Shiba Floki. The new token saw a growth of 958.09 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coin Market Cap. Shiba Floki is also the biggest gainer from Musk's tweet which came late last night according to the Indian time. The crypto is currently trading at $0.000000005961.

When asked by a Twitter user if Musk can post pictures of Floki with his other pet dog, Marvin, the Tesla CEO said that they are not friends yet.

This is not the first time we have seen Dogecoin prices gone up because of Elon Musk's tweet. The Tesla chief started tweeting about the cryptocurrency very aggressively earlier this year and Dogecoin went on a dream run before the entire crypto market saw a dip in mid-May. Since then, it has recovered a bit but, there is still a long way to go.

