Elon Musk now manages five companies, works 120 hours a week 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now owns five companies, including Twitter. Musk was already managing Tesla, Nueralink, SpaceX and his cosmetic brand The Boring Company. With five brands in his kitty, Musk now is a very busy man. During the annual Ron Baron Conference, which was held in New York on November 4, Musk revealed that after acquiring Twitter, he now works for 120 hours a week.

"My workload went up from about 70 to 80 hours a week to probably 120. Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week,"he said during the interview. Musk for now is devoting all his time to Twitter but he said that once Twitter is on the right path, he will shift all his focus to Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk finally acquired Twitter in $44 billion deal after a series of twists and turns. He made some drastic changes in the social media platform since his acquisition. Musk got rid of the top Twitter management consisting of the CEO Parag Agrawal, policy and legal chief Vijaya Gadde and the Chief Financial Officer Nel Segal. Twitter's workforce was reduced by almost 50 per cent after Musk took over. Musk has also made significant changes in how people use the micro-blogging app. He has offered to provide a blue tick to every user who agrees to pay a monthly sum of Rs 650 or $8.

Musk has rolled out the Twitter verification subscription in select countries for iOS users. The countries include– the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. He also confirmed that the subscription will be launched in India in less than a month. Replying to a Twitter user asking about the India availability of the Twitter subscription plan, Musk said, "hopefully, less than a month". Well, the India pricing to get the blue tick hasn't been revealed yet.



