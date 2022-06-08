Elon Musk now targets YouTube for having scam ads, does he have his eyes on YouTube now?

The last time Tesla CEO Elon Musk got overly critical of a social media site, he made a hostile bid to takeover the company. Musk has now found a new target to critique and no, it is not Twitter but Google's video streaming platform, YouTube.

Musk feels that YouTube is full of scam ads. He has posted not one but two tweets back to back to stress upon the fact that YouTube contains scam ads. His tweets have sparked a major meme fest on Twitter with users suggesting that Musk will now take over YouTube, the way he first launched attacks on Twitter and then made an offer to take over the company. It is a different story that his Twitter deal has not come through yet.

Musk, who does not shy away from expressing his view on Twitter, wrote, "YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads." If this wasn't all, Musk also shared a meme indicating how YouTube tries to censor people when they abuse, but their own site has scams all over. Many users suggested the world's richest man get a YouTube premium subscription to escape ads, while some users suggested he buy YouTube to rid the platform of all the issues.

However, in a separate blog, Google denied saying that YouTube doesn't allow spam, scams, or other deceptive practices that take advantage of the YouTube community. "YouTube doesn't allow spam, scams, or other deceptive practices that take advantage of the YouTube community. We also don't allow content where the main purpose is to trick others into leaving YouTube for another site,"the blog reads.

Google in fact urges users to not post content on YouTube that offers cash gifts, "get rich quick" schemes, or pyramid schemes that send money without a tangible product in a pyramid structure. The search giant is yet to react to Musk's claims about YouTube.

Meanwhile, Musk's infamous Twitter deal worth 44 billion dollars is currently on hold. As per latest reports, Musk is even planning to cancel the deal because Twitter has apparently not shared the necessary details with Musk about Twitter's spam bots account.

"Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern about what Musk's own analysis of that data will uncover," the letter Musk sent to Twitter noted. It also mentioned that "Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights."