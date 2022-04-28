Elon Musk now wants to make Twitter DMs end-to-end encrypted like Signal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not stopped tweeting ever since he took over Twitter. He has all the reasons to tweet now because he owns it and that too completely. There are a few positive changes that Musk has said that he wants to make to the micro-blogging site and one of them could be the end-to-end encryption of Twitter DMs. Musk wants Twitter DMs to have end-to-end encryption so that no one can spy on your Twitter messages.

Musk wants Twitter DMs to have end-to-end encryption like Signal. Interestingly, WhatsApp too has end-to-end encryption but Musk chose to pick Signal over it. In fact, Musk had once tweeted that people should use Signal instead of WhatsApp.Not to forget, Musk has been critical of Facebook's security policies and his long-standing feud with Zuckerberg is one of the reasons why he prefers Signal over WhatsApp.

"Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages," Musk tweeted on Thursday. In response to Musk's tweet, noted tipster Jane Manchun Wong, revealed that Twitter was once spotted working on encrypted DMs back in 2018 but abandoned it.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption is a method of secure communication which stops the third party from accessing chats between two people. The encrypted data on the sender's device can also be decrypted by the receiver. The message cannot be read or tampered with when it is being sent and received by the internet service provider, application service provider, cyber criminals and more. For instance, the chats on WhatsApp between two people can only be accessed by the sender and receiver, not even WhatsApp can read those chats.

Ever since Musk took over, some users have expressed their concerns on Twitter, stating that their DMs are no longer safe. Musk's recent tweet about encryption was probably a reply to concerned users about Twitter DM encryption.