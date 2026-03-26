Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced an outage on March 26, with users across India and several global markets reporting issues accessing the platform, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

In India, around 1,800 users had flagged problems as of 1 PM, with complaints spanning multiple features of the platform. Around 38% of users reported issues with the app, while 37% said they were unable to access their feed and timeline. Another 13% flagged problems with the website.

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The disruption appeared to be more widespread globally. In the United States, over 22,500 users reported issues with accessing the platform. The United Kingdom saw nearly 7,600 complaints, while Canada recorded more than 2,700 reports. In Australia, over 1,600 users flagged similar disruptions.

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear at the time of writing. There has been no immediate statement from the company.

The latest incident adds to a string of outages the platform has faced in recent months. X experienced multiple disruptions in January, followed by another outage in February. More recently, the platform went down again on March 18 and March 23.