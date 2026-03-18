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Elon Musk-owned X suffers global outage, thousands report access issues

Elon Musk-owned X suffers global outage, thousands report access issues

As of 8:49 pm, Downdetector showed 4,586 outage reports across India. The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026 9:05 PM IST
Elon Musk-owned X suffers global outage, thousands report access issuesX

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, faced disruptions on March 18, with thousands of users reporting issues accessing feeds and shared links, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

Users were unable to refresh their timelines or open links on the platform.

As of 8:49 pm, Downdetector showed 4586 outage reports across India. The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

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About 52% of complaints were related to the app, while 38% reported issues with the website and 10% with their feed/timeline, Downdetector data showed. 

Downdetector also reported outages in the United States, with close to 28,000 user reports logged at 8:45 PM, suggesting a broader global disruption.

This is a developing story...

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Published on: Mar 18, 2026 8:55 PM IST
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