Elon Musk planning to bring back Vine, wants Twitter engineers to ready it by year end

Just yesterday, Elon Musk ran a poll on Twitter, asking people whether they would want him to bring back Vine. Now, there are reports claiming that the service will be re-launched and people won't have to wait for a longer time. According to the details shared by the sources of Axios, Musk has asked Twitter engineers to ready it by the end of this year.

The engineers have been told to look at Vine's old code base and revive it as soon as possible. But, one of the sources also said that the service "needs a lot of work." This basically means that it is a bit difficult for the engineers to push out the latest version of Vine by the end of the year. Here's everything you need to know about it.

What is Vine?

Vine is a short-form video hosting service, which was founded in 2012. It was later acquired by Twitter. The service was launched way before TikTok and people liked the idea of sharing six-second-long looping video clips.

Why is Elon Musk planning to bring back Vine?

It appears that Elon Musk feels Vine still has potential and that it could again become popular, considering short video forms are something that is attracting a lot of audiences. He also ran a poll asking about Vine's return and 70 percent of four million people voted for "Yes." He has previously talked about how well apps like TikTok are doing because of high engagement score.

Vine is nowhere near TikTok or other apps

Vine was launched years back even when TikTok was not there. The idea of letting people upload short clips did work out well and grab a lot of attraction. But, a lot has changes in these years.

The app was shut down around six years back and the software's codebase needs a lot of work because it doesn't make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Apps like Instagram and TikTok leverage AI that help them optimize content creation, curation and recommendation. Vine recommends videos based on those who have a lot of followers.

It will be interesting to see how Elon Musk will revive Vine again and make it a success even when there are apps like TikTok and Instagram.