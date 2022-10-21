Elon Musk plans to fire 75 per cent employees after buying Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal likely to lose his job

If all goes according to the plan set in motion by a court mandate earlier, Twitter will soon be an Elon Musk company. A US court had earlier said that Twitter and Musk needed to close their deal by October 28. Now, if rumours, reports and conjunctures are to be believed, the probability is that as soon as Musk obtains control of Twitter, he is likely to go on a firing spree. Chances are that not only current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal will lose his job, but Musk is also planning to fire some 5500 Twitter employees, reducing the headcount from 7500 to 2000.

According to documents obtained by the Washington Post, Musk is planning to reduce Twitter's workforce to 2,000 to save operational costs. If the deal goes through, the Tesla CEO may also consider trimming its infrastructure, including data centres that keep the platform afloat that caters to over 200 million users. The report adds that Musk is eager to close the $44 billion deal by the end of this month. While this may upset many employees at the company, investors are potentially happy since Twitter is not making big profits in comparison to rivals like Meta and Snap.

The Post highlights that Musk told associates he thinks "dramatically slimming down the company is the first step" to executing a turnaround strategy. Edwin Chen, a former Twitter executive, told the publication that Twitter was overstaffed, though the cuts Musk proposed were "unimaginable".

This isn't the first time we are hearing about potential layoffs at Twitter, but the scale of job cuts seems truly significant. Even before Musk's deal, Twitter was reportedly planning to slice down almost a quarter of the workforce. The company in May fired some top executives as well. The list includes former general manager of consumer product Kayvon Beykpour and former general manager of revenue Bruce Falck.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal will likely leave

Once Musk acquires Twitter, it is almost certain that its current CEO Parag Agrawal will leave the company. And if he doesn't for some reason, he is almost certain to be fired by Elon Musk.

This is because, as hinted by the texts filed in the US court ahead of the Twitter-Musk trial, there is no love lost between Musk and Parag. In fact, after investing in Twitter -- but before announcing his bid to buy it -- Musk and Parag exchanged a couple of texts that clearly hint at the rift. Musk, as indicated by his texts, doesn't believe that Parag is the kind of person who can manage Twitter.

In one text, Musk berated Parag. He wrote, "What did you get done this week... I'm not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private."

A few days later, while talking to Jason Calacanis, Musk mocked Parag for going on a holiday to Hawaii. "Btw, Parag is still on a ten-day vacation in Hawaii," Musk said. To this Calacanis asked, " Shouldn't he be in a war room right now?!?" To this Musk replied: "Does doing occasional zoom calls while drinking fruity cocktails at the Four Seasons count?"

The feeling apparently is mutual because the same texts also reveal that when Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder, tried to bring Musk and Parag together, things apparently didn't go all that well. On his dealings with Parag, Musk wrote to Dorsey. He said: "You and I are in complete agreement... Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does."

To this Dorsey replied, "At least it became clear that you can't work together."

Given this history, it is almost certain that once Musk acquires Twitter, Parag will either leave the company or he will be asked to go. However, research firm Equilar earlier pointed out that Agrawal would receive an estimated $42 million according to his contract with Twitter if the company asks him to leave within 12 months after taking the top role. Agrawal became CEO in November 2021.