Elon Musk plans to replace Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and fire Vijaya Gadde, says report

Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, employees have been worried about losing their job any day. In the last few weeks, CEO Parag Agrawal has been bombarded with multiple questions regarding layoffs, the future of Twitter, and more. As for job cuts, Agrawal assured that nothing of that sort is happening for now. But, a new report from Reuters suggests a different story.

Sources close to the publication were informed that Musk has already lined up a new Chief Executive for Twitter who will replace Agrawal once the $44 billion sale deal is completed later this year. Last month, the billionaire told Twitter's chairman Bret Taylor that he does not have confidence in the company's management, hinting at restructuring at the management level.

Agarwal, who replaced Jack Dorsey as CEO last November, is expected to serve his role until the sale of the company to Musk is completed. Musk reportedly declined to reveal the identity of the replacement.

It was previously reported that Musk will need to pay $43 million if he fires Agarwal within 12 months of a change in control at Twitter.

Musk may fire Vijaya Gadde too

Musk reportedly plans to fire Twitter's legal head Vijaya Gadde as well, a report from The New York Post revealed. If removed for the position, Gadde is said to get a severance package worth $12.5 million, including Twitter shares. She currently makes about $17 million a year and is one of the highly paid executives at the company.

"Gadde, who earned $17 million last year as Twitter's top legal counsel, could be on the chopping block as Musk is reportedly planning to slash jobs and reduce executive pay as he looks to secure financing for his Twitter bid," the report stated.

The 48-year-old Gadde reportedly broke down in tears at the time of addressing colleagues about the future of Twitter last week.

Worried Twitter employees

Ever since Musk bought Twitter, employees have been questioning Agarwal if their job is secure or should they look for other options. During a recent company-wide meeting, employees demanded answers on how the managers plan to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk. As per Reuters, during one of the internal town halls, Twitter executives said the company would monitor staff attrition on a daily basis.

As per reports, the Tesla CEO has pitched lenders on restructuring the board and slashing executive salaries, but exact cost cuts remain unclear. Another report from Reuters also stated that Musk would not make decisions on job cuts until he takes full ownership of Twitter.

Addressing employees' concerns, Agrawal said that "I believe the future Twitter organisation will continue to care about its impact on the world and its customers."

