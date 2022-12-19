Elon Musk poll result on his resignation is out, Twitter users want him gone

Elon Musk and his Twitter drama seem to be never-ending. Earlier on Monday, Musk took to Twitter and asked users if he should step down as the head of the company and created a poll with options – yes and no.

The poll has ended and the result has come. As per the poll, Twitter users want Musk to step down as the Twitter head. Now, the question is – will Musk really step down as the head of the company, or is the poll just another publicity stunt the billionaire is pulling? That time will say.

Musk is currently serving as the sole board member and also closely monitoring all teams at Twitter under his leadership. The billionaire fired most of the top executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, legal head Vijay Gadde and many more as soon as he took over as the Twitter boss in October.

Soon after firing Agrawal from the CEO's position, Musk said he would serve as the "temporary CEO" of Twitter until he finds a replacement. Later, Musk said that he is looking for a new CEO for Twitter. Now, considering these happenings, it is believed that Musk will step down from the position of Twitter head as soon as he finds someone close to him to take over as the CEO of Twitter. It seems Musk still hasn't found anyone for the Twitter CEO position.

Musk acquired Twitter after months of evaluation in October this year and since then a lot has happened at the firm. The billionaire has made many changes for users as well as employees across the globe working round the clock. Since Musk's take over, Twitter has lost nearly 5000 employees -- wherein some have been fired and others resigned with severance pay. The existing Twitter employees are facing a tough time working closely with Musk under this "hardcore" work culture.

In an ultimatum email that Musk sent to employees last month, employees were asked to agree to be a part of the hardcore work culture or leave the company immediately. The new Twitter boss has also ended remote working policy and asked everyone to be in office. Meanwhile, photos of Twitter offices turned into bedrooms for employees to work for long hours have terrified everyone and San Fransico is said to be investing in the conditions at the Twitter HQ.