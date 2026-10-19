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Elon Musk promises free SpaceX shares to every child in America next year

Elon Musk promises free SpaceX shares to every child in America next year

SpaceX completed one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in stock market history earlier this year

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 1:58 PM IST
Elon Musk promises free SpaceX shares to every child in America next yearElon Musk announces plan to give SpaceX shares to all US children

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday announced plans to give every child in the United States one share of his rocket and satellite company next year. The move could introduce millions of young Americans to stock market ownership.

The announcement comes just four months after SpaceX made its stock market debut in June 2026.

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"Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many," Musk wrote on X.

The billionaire did not provide details on how the shares would be distributed, which children would qualify or how the programme would be implemented.

It is also unclear whether the shares would be transferred directly to children or held in accounts managed by their parents or guardians.

SpaceX made its stock market debut in June

SpaceX completed one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in stock market history earlier this year.

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The company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas on June 12, 2026, under the ticker symbol SPCX.

SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 per share, offering approximately 555.6 million shares to investors.

The company subsequently exercised the full underwriters' option to sell additional shares, bringing the total offering to approximately 638.9 million shares.

By the time the offering closed on June 15, SpaceX had raised approximately $85.7 billion in gross proceeds.

The listing marked a significant shift for the company, which had remained privately held for more than two decades after Musk founded it in 2002.

Before the IPO, SpaceX had largely relied on private investors to finance its ambitious projects, including reusable rockets, the Starlink satellite internet network and the development of Starship.

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SpaceX last closed at $146.03 per share on Friday, October 16.

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 1:58 PM IST
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