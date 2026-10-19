Elon Musk promises free SpaceX shares to every child in America next year

"Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many," Musk wrote on X.

Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2026

The billionaire did not provide details on how the shares would be distributed, which children would qualify or how the programme would be implemented.

It is also unclear whether the shares would be transferred directly to children or held in accounts managed by their parents or guardians.

SpaceX made its stock market debut in June

SpaceX completed one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in stock market history earlier this year.

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The company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas on June 12, 2026, under the ticker symbol SPCX.

SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 per share, offering approximately 555.6 million shares to investors.

The company subsequently exercised the full underwriters' option to sell additional shares, bringing the total offering to approximately 638.9 million shares.

By the time the offering closed on June 15, SpaceX had raised approximately $85.7 billion in gross proceeds.

The listing marked a significant shift for the company, which had remained privately held for more than two decades after Musk founded it in 2002.

Before the IPO, SpaceX had largely relied on private investors to finance its ambitious projects, including reusable rockets, the Starlink satellite internet network and the development of Starship.

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SpaceX last closed at $146.03 per share on Friday, October 16.