Elon Musk promises humans will travel to Mars in 5 years

It is no secret that Elon Musk wants humanity to reach Mars. The tech billionaire has been in pursuit of the dream for about a couple of decades now and it is beginning to look like his aerospace firm SpaceX will eventually make it possible. By when? Musk says in the next five to ten years.

In a recent interview, Musk was asked the question yet again - "When do you think SpaceX will land a human being on Mars?" To this, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO replied that in the best possible scenario, SpaceX could put a man on Mars within the next five years. A worst-case scenario may extend this to the next 10 years.

Which is still commendable, considering that the discussion is about sending a living, breathing human on the surface of another planet, a prospect that might have been extremely ridiculed had we been living just half a century before today. Now, we have big, towering rockets like SpaceX's Starship, which may just make the dream of Musk and many others possible soon.

It is not like Musk was being over-optimistic. When podcaster Lex Fridman asked him the question during the interview, Musk contemplated it for a good ten seconds. He then said: "best case is about five years, worst case 10 years," words enough to incite excitement in the hearts of all space enthusiasts.

This is not the first time that Musk has hinted at such a timeline for humans landing on Mars. In an interview with Time magazine earlier this month, Musk said "I'll be surprised if we're not landing on Mars within five years." The timeline has been made slightly more realistic since then, it seems.

Though it should be noted that Musk is notoriously famous for missing deadlines for his targets. Rightly so, as his ambitions are often considered borderline insane, at least until the world sees him achieve them. Landing a man on Mars is one such aspiration. Creating a rocket big enough to do so is another.

Musk seems to be in control of the latter half. In his recent interview, he highlighted how the determinants for the monumental task include "rocket engineering." He took the chance to mention the grandeur of Starship, calling it "the most complex and advanced rocket that's ever been made." "It's really next level," he said.

Musk explained that the level of optimisation on Starship is what is crucial for this mission. The rocket is able to minimise the cost per ton per orbit "and ultimately cost per ton to the surface of Mars," Musk explained.

While this will be crucial to the mission. This, of course, will not be the only factor that will shape a manned trip to Mars. Though it seems like Musk, as well as other agencies associated with the endeavour, still have time to figure all of that out.