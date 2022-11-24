Elon Musk proposes Twitter may lift ban on almost all suspended accounts soon

Elon Musk is running another poll on Twitter, asking followers if he should lift the ban on some accounts. However, he clarifies that accounts that have not broken laws or engaged in "egregious spam" will be eligible for return. Musk conducted the poll on late November 23, and at the time of writing this article, 14 hours were still left. So far, over 20 lakh users have taken part in the poll, and Yes is winning by a wide margin. Earlier this week, Musk ran another poll on Twitter asking users whether they want to see Donald Trump back on the platform. Many voted Yes, following which the former US President's account was unsuspended.

His tweet does not clarify which accounts may return to Twitter soon. Some of the prominent accounts suspended on Twitter, include Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, Azealia Banks, and singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

This is not the first time Musk expressed interest in reviving old Twitter accounts. Following his formal takeover in late October, he tweeted, "Anyone suspended for minor and dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail". He has already lifted the suspension on Donald Trump and Kanye West (Ye)'s accounts. To recall, Trump's suspension was lifted immediately after the poll got over. It is likely that some banned accounts will return to Twitter over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a report recently claimed that Musk is done with laying off Twitter employees, and the company would soon start rehiring. The first batch of firings took place in the first week of Elon Musk's formal takeover of the company in late October. Last week, he gave an ultimatum to the remaining employees to conform to new stricter work rules or leave. It led to the mass resignation of nearly 1,000 Twitter employees. Twitter currently employs nearly 2700 workers, down from 7500 in September.