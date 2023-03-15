Elon Musk reacts to ChatGPT successor GPT-4 passing major exams, says what will humans do?

ChatGPT's successor, the GPT-4 has been launched by Open AI and the new chatbot is more powerful and nuanced than its predecessor, OpenAI says. "GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.," the company mentioned in the blog post announcing the arrival of GPT-4. The new chatbot has also already aced various examinations including GRE, LSAT, SATs and more. Elon Musk, reacting to the news of GPT-4 acing various exams originally meant for humans, has put forward a question that many people are asking nowadays - What will humans do?

Elon Musk on GPT-4 acing major exams

While replying to a report on how GPT-4 is acing various exams, Elon Musk wrote, "What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink."

For the uninitiated, Neuralink is a nanotechnology company that is working on developing chips that can be implanted into human being's brains. Musk founded the company around six years back and has claimed that it could cure brain diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

When Musk criticised ChatGPT

Elon Musk, who was one of the founders of ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI, has criticised the AI chatbot on more than one occasion. The Tesla CEO had previously slammed ChatGPT for being 'too woke' and had also said that AI being woke could turn out to be 'deadly'. He also termed ChatGPT's alleged bias towards conservatives as 'concerning'. He had also taken a dig at Microsoft and had said that the tech giant had turned OpenAI 'all about profits' while the company was not about that at all.

OpenAI's co-founder and president Greg Brockman, in an interview with The Information, accepted Musk's criticism and said that it is 'legitimate. "We made a mistake: The system we implemented did not reflect the values we intended to be in there," Brockman told the publication. He added, "And I think we were not fast enough to address that. And so I think that's a legitimate criticism of us," he had said.

Musk's relationship with OpenAI

Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI but had left the company in 2018. While some reports say that Musk had left the company as his other two firms, Tesla and SpaceX, were also working on AI technologies, other reports suggest that the Twitter owner had left OpenAI after certain disagreements. Whatever the reason may be, Musk is no longer associated with the company in any way and had let go of all his stakes in the company back in 2018.

In 2019, OpenAI declared itself as a 'for profit' company and partnered with the likes of Microsoft and other big corporations. Microsoft recently strengthened its partnership with OpenAI and the same was revealed in a press release. Microsoft also launched its own AI chatbot, the new Bing, powered by ChatGPT's technology.