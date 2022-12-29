Elon Musk remains on the top searches, but this time on food delivery app

Elon Musk was one of the top searched people of 2022, and all thanks to his Twitter takeover and big changes that followed the $44 billion deal. But the new Twitter Boss is not just ruling Google searches but is trending on a food delivery app- Zomato, too. Indians are all curious and want to know the secret of his diet and which food helps the billionaire fuel his mind.

The recent annual report of Zomato revealed that 'Elon Musk Food' was one of the top searches on the app. Around 724 searches were made on the app to find out what food Elon Musk eats.

For the curious minds, Musk himself shared his weight-loss journey a few months ago when his shirtless photo from his ""unhealthy peak weight" went viral on Twitter. Musk shared that he lost 9 kilograms to come back on a healthy track and the secret was staying away from "tasty food" combined with fasting, Ozempic or Wegovy.

Ironically, when we searched for Elon Musk food on Zomato we got suggestions for some not so healthy dishes, including fast food, street food and western food.

While people were all intrigued to know about Musk's food, there were also searches for what Indian Cricket team batsman Virat Kohli eats. 'Ye kholi kya khata hai' was on the top search and certainly not on the top results of unhealthy food. Meanwhile, there were also some more hilarious searches on Zomato. Around 4,988 searches were made for "Oreo pakoda". Well, here credit should be given to the trending food bloggers as the year 2022 witnessed some bizarre food trends too.

Not only Zomato, Swiggy also released its year-ender list and the searches were literally everything except food. Swiggy released the list of what people searched on its grocery delivery store app Instamart and Indians once again went crazy while looking for all kinds of crazy things to buy, including petrol, mommy, bed and so on.

Here 's the list of most searched items on Swiggy Instamart-