Elon Musk said he might cancel Twitter deal, but it will not be that easy

Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion just a few months ago. Since the time the offer was made, the company's stock has fallen more than 25 per cent below the figure. This forced some investors to think that Musk may not close the deal after all.

In the last few months, the billionaire has been trying very hard to negotiate the deal, in turn, buying the company for a cheaper price as stocks dip. In fact, by constantly talking about spam bots on the platform, Musk is possibly trying to highlight Twitter's problems and eventually bring down the buyout price.

In one of the recent findings, Twitter revealed that there were 5 per cent spam bots on the platform in the last quarter, which Musk believes is untrue. As per the Tesla CEO, there were around 20 per cent of spam accounts on the platform. In fact, in one of his past interviews, Musk said that spam bots are one of the most annoying problems of Twitter.

In line with the same, on Monday, Musk sent a letter to the microblogging platform stating that Twitter was in a "clear material breach" of its obligations and that the Tesla CEO reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement.

"Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Musk's own analysis of that data will uncover," the letter noted. It also mentioned that "Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights."

Responding to Musk, Twitter said that it would cooperatively share information with the Tesla CEO. "Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement," the statement read. "We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms," it added.

Back in March, Musk said he would put the deal "temporarily on hold" if the social media platform didn't provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. The question that arises here is can Musk really call off the Twitter deal after making the offer?

The Twitter sale agreement does allow Musk to get out of the deal if the microblogging site causes a "material adverse effect", defined as change that negatively affects Twitter's business or financial conditions. That's probably the reason why Musk is constantly talking about spam bots, which, as per him, is the most "annoying problem" on the platform. Another issue that Musk could be facing is the payment of interest against the $13 billion debt, which appears to be a problematic deal over time.

In the end, if Musk decides to walk away from the deal, the loss will be his. In that case, he could be required to pay a $1 billion breakup fee. In fact, Twitter could also sue to force Musk to complete the acquisition on the agreed terms.

