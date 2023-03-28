Elon Musk says Bill Gates' understanding of AI is limited, details here

Elon Musk has been quite vocal about the dangers of AI recently. Especially after AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing, and Google's Bard are all that the world can talk about. On the other hand, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been rooting for AI and has often said that tools like ChatGPT are the future and will assist them in their work lives as well. Bill Gates' recent blog about 'the age of AI' has garnered a lot of attention and made headlines. However, the Twitter owner says that Bill Gates' understanding of AI has always been limited and still is.

What did Elon Musk Say?

Musk replied to a user's tweet who was talking about how it is important when someone like Bill Gates is 'bullish' on AI. The user also took a quote from Bill Gates' recent blog titled 'The Age of AI Has Begun'.

"'I'd been meeting with the team from OpenAI since 2016..."--from Bill Gates' essay The Age of AI Has Begun. It's big when someone like Gates is so bullish on AI. Also notable that MSFT has been tracking this so closely for so long," the tweet read.

Responding to the tweet, Elon Musk wrote that he remembers his 'early meetings with Gates' and said that the billionaire's understanding of AI was limited back then and it still is.

About Bill Gates' recent blog

Bill Gates recently penned the aforementioned blog and highlighted how we are slowly heading towards a time where AI will play a major role in our lives. He also wrote that the development of Artificial Intelligence is the second revolutionary tech. The first one was in 1980 when he was introduced to a graphical user interface.

The billionaire then goes on to list some uses of AI which will be of huge help to the human race. Some of these uses involved AI reducing 'world's worst inequities', bringing change in the education sector and transforming the way children learn, helping improve the health sector, enhancing employees' productivity at workplaces, and so on.

"As computing power gets cheaper, GPT's ability to express ideas will increasingly be like having a white-collar worker available to help you with various tasks. Microsoft describes this as having a co-pilot. Fully incorporated into products like Office, AI will enhance your work—for example by helping with writing emails and managing your inbox," the post read.

Later in the blog, he also noted some risks of AI and said that there exists a possibility of AI going rogue and deciding that human beings are a threat. However, he added that such concerns are 'no more urgent today than they were before the AI developments of the past few months'.

Elon Musk's criticism of ChatGPT

Meanwhile, Musk has often criticized ChatGPT, the viral chatbot that was launched in November last year. Microsoft has partnered with ChatGPT, a move that apparently irked Musk as he went on to call OpenAI (ChatGPT's parent company), a company that was being 'controlled by Microsoft'. Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI and left the company in 2018. The reason reported was 'conflict of interest' as Musk's other companies were also working on AI technology. However, a Semafor report revealed recently that the reason of Musk's exit goes beyond just a conflict of interest. People familiar with the matter told the publication that Musk wanted to lead OpenAI himself. However, this was opposed by Sam Altman and other founders of the company. As a result, Musk left OpenAI and also backed out of giving the company a large donation promised earlier.