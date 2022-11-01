Elon Musk says he doesn’t know who the new Twitter CEO is but internal documents reveal a different story 

Twitter's new chief Elon Musk has no idea who the new Twitter CEO is. Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal the day he took over but has not appointed a new CEO. However, a signed document which he recently fired with the SEC, reveals a different story. The document lists Elon Musk as the new CEO of Twitter but the public announcement about the same is expected to take place soon.

Musk fired Agrawal along with the legal head of the company Vijaya Gadde and Nel Segal Agrawal, whose decade-long association with the company ended, is eligible to receive roughly $50 million. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy and trust, are likely to get about $37 million and $17 million each, respectively. Twitter is also bound to cover their health insurance premiums for a year, amounting to about $31,000 each.

Research film Equilar director of research Courtney Yu said the fired Twitter executives "should be getting these payments unless Elon Musk had cause for termination, with cause in these cases usually being that they broke the law or violated company policy."

It was certain that Musk would part ways with Agarwal as soon as he takes over because of a rift between the two. Musk had openly shamed Vijaya Gadde, the company's legal head responsible for ousting former US President Donald Trump from the platform. Musk believed that the current Twitter management stifled free speech. And therefore he wants to make the platform "free" but not looking to earn more money through it. After taking over, Musk tweeted saying, "the bird is freed".

Musk and Agrawal's rift was not hidden from the world after a couple of their private chats were leaked online. The Tesla CEO called joining the Twitter board, a waste of his time. In some of his texts, he was even found discussing with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, how he cannot work with Agrawal. It was believed that Dorsey tried to bring Musk and Agrawal together but his plans failed miserably.