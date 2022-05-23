Elon Musk says he has a secret Instagram account to follow what friends post

Billionaire and soon to be Twitter head Elon Musk (if everything goes as Musk's plan) has revealed a "cheesy" detail while responding to a Pune-based IT professional, Pranay Pathole. Musk says he has a secret Instagram account.

Musk is usually very active on Twitter, posting anything and everything that goes on his mind. But the Tesla CEO has now revealed that he operates a "secret" Instagram account as well. He said that with the secret Instagram account he usually checks out links sent to him by his friends.

"I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me," Musk said while responding to Pathole, who gets regular replies from Musk on anything and everything he tweets.

Having a secret Instagram account goes against Musk's decision to delete the official Facebook pages of his companies. To recall, back in 2018, Musk got SpaceX and Tesla's Facebook pages deleted, wherein each of them had around 2.6 million followers. On the contrary, both SpaceX and Tesla have an official Instagram account, which, like Facebook, is owned by Meta. Musk doesn't have an official Instagram account but there are several fan pages.

The only social media platform that the billionaire uses the most is Twitter, co-founded by Jack Dorsey, who resigned as the CEO of Twitter last year. Currently, Parag Agrawal is serving as the CEO of Twitter, who is also trying to restructure the management and recently fired a few top executives.

Musk is currently figuring out the best deal to buy Twitter. The billionaire put the $44 billion Twitter deal on hold since he feels the microblogging site is stating false information related to the number of bots on the platform in the last quarter.

Twitter, in its latest finding, stated that there was around 5 per cent of bots on the platform last month, but Musk believes there were at least 20 per cent. The billionaire recently hinted that he could be exploring a cheaper deal to buy Twitter. So, it is possible that Musk may buy the microblogging site for a much cheaper deal.

Also Read | Vi launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 India launch date confirmed, will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Also Read | Learning how to drive? Here's how you can get learner's licence without stepping out of home