Elon Musk says he hasn't had sex in ages while scandal talks surface, not even on vacations

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been the talk of the town lately for various reasons. One of them is its Twitter deal, which is no longer shaping well. Second, is his turbulent personal life.

One of the latest reports coming from WSJ claimed that Musk once had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Dismissing the report, Musk tweeted on Monday morning, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

The report alleged that the affair happened after Musk's breakup with partner and singer Grimes in September 2021. The former Google executive and his wife filed for divorce on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences" earlier this year, court filings revealed.

The Tesla CEO denied the claims and said that he hasn't had sex in the longest time. Disappointed Musk said that he hasn't been physically intimate with anyone in the longest time. In one of his replies, Musk said "haven't even had sex in ages (sigh)." Responding to a Twitter user with username @lovemesomemusk, the billionaire also said that there was no sex involved even during vacations.

While Musk dismissed the affair with Brin's wife, it is no secret that the SpaceX CEO is quite popular among women. Mostly among his employees.

One of the latest reports stated that Musk has twins with a top executive of his artificial intelligence company, Nueralink, in November 2021. As per the report, court documents revealed that Musk and his employee Shivon Zilis welcomed two children last year, which is around the same time when Musk and his girlfriend Grimes headed for Splitsville.

Court documents also revealed that Musk and Zilis had filed a petition to change their twin babies' names to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name". After the report, Musk said that he is doing his part "to help the underpopulation crisis." He added that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far." In total, Musk now has nine known children.

Another report recently accused the SpaceX CEO of sexually assaulting a flight attendant and paying her $2,50,000 to keep quiet. Musk, of course, denied the allegations, joked about it and called the scandal -- 'Elongate'.

As per the latest WSJ report, Brin ordered his financial advisers to sell his investments in Musk's companies. It is also said that Musk "dropped to one knee" in front of Brin and "apologised profusely". However, official details about this remain unclear.

