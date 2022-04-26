Elon Musk says he is a free speech absolutist, but his employees tell a different story

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy," Elon Musk said as he cracked the Twitter deal after much ado. Even before formally taking over Twitter, Musk had voiced his interest in taking Twitter private to let free speech flourish on the platform. So strong is his insistence on "free speech" that he also wants his worst critics to continue tweeting. But while on one side there is everything that Musk is saying, there is also a side to him that shows that he, on occasions, doesn't take criticism lightly.

Many are pointing to Musk dealing with criticism at Tesla to highlight that he doesn't always walk the talk on absolute free speech.

When it comes to free speech, many Tesla employees have a different story to tell. Musk is believed to be less tolerant when it comes to "free speech" from his employees. For example, there are instances of his company making Tesla employees sign non-disparagement clauses with no end-date.

This non-disparagement clause prohibits an employee from speaking negatively about the company, its products, and services in any form of communication. Failing to comply with the clause can lead to legal trials. So, to put it in simple words, Tesla employees cannot write on Twitter about the company's wrongdoings or cannot give interviews to a journalist conducting an expose about the internal matters of the company.

A former employee of Tesla, who refused to sign the non-disparagement clause, was laid off from the company. He had shared the copy of the non-disparagement clause with CNBC that Tesla employees were required to sign.

It read, "You agree not to disparage Tesla, the Company's products, or the Company's officers, directors, employees, shareholders and agents, affiliates and subsidiaries in any manner likely to be harmful to them or their business, business reputation or personal reputation."

The same agreement also stops Tesla employees from talking about the said agreement. "The provisions of this Agreement will be held in strictest confidence by you and will not be publicized or disclosed in any manner whatsoever," the agreement reportedly tells Tesla employees.

The agreement is not the only bit here that may seem unusual when seen in the context of Musk's insistence on "free speech."

Back in 2018, Tesla employee Karl Hansen alleged that he was fired from the company after he filed a whistleblower complaint against the electric-car maker for hiding theft and spying on workers. He alleged in his complaint to the SEC (Security Exchange Commission) that Tesla spied on employees by wiretapping and by hacking their smartphones and computers.

Musk has also been accused of trying to control the press. In 2018, Sharon Weinberger, the National Security Editor at the Wall Street Journal, tweeted that Musk ordered a review of all articles (about Tesla) before they were published. "I was once invited to visit SpaceX's facility on Kwajalein. Following interviews, I was told @elonmusk had to review all articles prior to publication. I explained journalism doesn't work that way. His current tweets come as no surprise," Weinberger wrote.

In retaliation, Musk called her "ignorant" and clarified that he did not review the articles but his "team" did.