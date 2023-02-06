Elon Musk says he now works 7 days, has back pain because managing Twitter means work, sleep and more work

Twitter has been giving sleepless nights to Elon Musk since he acquired the company. For the unaware, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year after months of evaluation. Now, during a recent trial in San Francisco, the billionaire said he is having trouble sleeping. He also said that his health is not at its best right now. "I had trouble sleeping last night, so unfortunately, I'm not at my best," the billionaire highlighted.

During the trial, Musk also complained about the health issues that he is facing. "I'm sorry for squirming around. I have quite severe back pain," the billionaire noted. Now, since the acquisition, Musk has made multiple changes to make Twitter a profitable company. He fired thousands of employees, paused offering free food, and also sold kitchen appliances and furniture present in Twitter HQ to cut costs.

Besides making these changes, Musk said he now works all 7 days a week. "I go to sleep, I wake up, I work, go to sleep, wake up, work—do that seven days a week," he said. In one of his recent tweets, Musk said "last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn't wish that pain on anyone." "Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!" he added.

The billionaire expects to set up Twitter quickly and then focus full-time on SpaceX and Tesla as well."I'll have to do that for a while—no choice—but I think once Twitter is set on the right path I think it is a much easier thing to manage than SpaceX or Tesla," the billionaire said. Musk currently owns five companies, including Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, Neauralink, and The Boring Company.

A couple of months ago, the 51-year-old billionaire revealed that after acquiring Twitter he works more than 120 hours a week and also expects employees to work all the time. Musk also sent an "ultimatum" mail to employees and warned them to be ready for hardcore work culture. After the email, many Twitter employees resigned and left the company with severance pay. Now, many laid off employees have complained that the company delayed paying severance pay. Some did receive severance, but it was much less than what it should have been.